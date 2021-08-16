NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 772 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

CEF opened at $17.75 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

