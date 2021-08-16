Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Infinera were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock worth $2,126,809. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

