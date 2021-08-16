State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 730 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

AVD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.