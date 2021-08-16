Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Short Interest Update

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CATB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

