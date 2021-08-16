Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 67.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.