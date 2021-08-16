Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.