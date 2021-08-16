State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 447 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

