GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,486 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Albemarle by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $235.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.