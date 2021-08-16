GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,463,947 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIGC opened at $63.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

