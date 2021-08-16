TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head-To-Head Survey

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.91 -$19.03 million $0.68 60.16 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.84 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Risk & Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 4 10 0 2.71 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $58.35, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 0.33% 2.42% 0.47% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Summary

TPI Composites beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

