Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Sells $266,714.96 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHH opened at $116.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

