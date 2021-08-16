Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

ATCO stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 189,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.