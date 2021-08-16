Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPSC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $31.93 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.