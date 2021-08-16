AbCellera Biologics’ (ABCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

