Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

DCBO opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $72.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

