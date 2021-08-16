Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 30.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of MX opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.