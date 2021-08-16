Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PTC by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

