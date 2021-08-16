Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

VMD stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $259.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

