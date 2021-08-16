Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,907,675 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.73. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

