Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $46,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.53 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.