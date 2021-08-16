Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 259,402 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 60.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 171,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $25.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.