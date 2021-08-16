Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 645 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 114.4% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 687,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $135.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

