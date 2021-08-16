Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

