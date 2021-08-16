Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.