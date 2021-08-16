Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,008 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

