State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,155 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.65 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $178.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

