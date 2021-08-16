Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.