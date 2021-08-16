Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson Sells 2,525 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $238.80 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

