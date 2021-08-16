Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111 stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79. 111, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

