Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $183,000 in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSE. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

INSE opened at $11.82 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

