Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of PHX Minerals worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 88,691 shares of company stock valued at $264,695 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

