Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 54,778 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $59.37 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.