SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.75 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.