B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $516,162.40 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of RILY opened at $65.63 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

