Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of CIVB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

