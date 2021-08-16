Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) Price Target to $3.00

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAV stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.