Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) Price Target to $3.00

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MAV stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
