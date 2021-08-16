Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $779.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

