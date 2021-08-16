Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

