Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

CWST opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.