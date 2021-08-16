Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $61.02 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $219.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

