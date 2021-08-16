TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

