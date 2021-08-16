1,106,159 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,106,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.05. Novan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 794.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

NOVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

