Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The9 during the first quarter worth $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The9 stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. The9 Limited has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

