Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.82 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $78,198. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

