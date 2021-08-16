Millennium Management LLC Sells 26,207 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 860,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

