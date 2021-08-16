Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

ARKAY stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

