Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.05.

Range Resources stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

