Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.05.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.