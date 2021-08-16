Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

