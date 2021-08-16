Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

